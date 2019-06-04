Seat recharges Mii with all-electric variant

Seat is kicking off its electric future with this — the Mii Electric.

Based on the city car that has been in production since 2011, it boasts a claimed range of 161 miles from its 36.8kWh battery pack. Its electric motor produces 82bhp and 212Nm of torque, which can send the car to 31mph in 3.9 seconds, which Seat says makes it ‘perfect for jumping in and out of traffic’.

(Seat)

Along with this new powertrain, the Mii Electric boasts a slight refresh. Stickers marking out the zero-emission model have been introduced to either side of the car, while new 16-inch alloy wheels have been introduced. Inside the car, a revised dashboard, ambient lighting and heated seats now feature along with a leather-trimmed steering wheel, handbrake lever and gearknob.

Though full UK specifications have yet to be revealed, the Mii Electric will boast a comprehensive level of standard equipment — with metallic paint, LED daytime running lights, cruise control and rear parking sensors all fitted. Pricing is set to be revealed in Autumn to coincide with order books opening, and Seat claims it will be ‘one of the most affordable electric models on sale’.

(Seat)

As the Mii Electric comes in, Seat has confirmed it will be ending production of petrol-powered versions of the model to make way for it.

Though this will be the first all-electric production car from Seat, it’s far from the first time the firm has tried its hand at showcasing EV technology. At the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, it had a fleet of electric Toledos on hand as support vehicles — though these models never made it to production.

We kick off ‘SEAT on Tour’ in Oslo with the new #SEATmiielectric, our 1st #electric car. More cities to come, stay tuned. ➡️ https://t.co/r5g2pkRtEp pic.twitter.com/PZB0sKmW1F — SEAT Official (@SEATofficial) June 3, 2019

Seat will be building its EV offensive hereon, as it looks to introduce plug-in hybrid versions of the high-performance Cupra Leon and upcoming Cupra Formentor, along with the imminent arrival of the all-electric el-Born hatchback.