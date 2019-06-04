Ford drops Edge SUV from UK line-up

The Ford Edge SUV is longer on sale in the UK as the Blue Oval looks to replace it with the Puma crossover later in the year.

The large 4×4 has been struggling on these shores, with just 1,700 registered in the UK in 2018, down more than half compared with the 4,100 new examples hitting the road in 2017. A facelifted model was introduced late last year, but that doesn’t appear to have been enough to solidify its place on the market.

The news hasn’t been much better across Europe, and the cancellation will also affect markets on the continent. The US-based firm said it would instead focus on “seven key markets” where the vehicle is most profitable.

In a statement, Ford said: “The decision to limit Edge availability to seven key markets is in line with our strategy aimed at strengthening the Ford brand and creating a sustainably profitable business in Europe, including by taking action to improve or exit less profitable vehicle lines.

(Ford)

“We are introducing other exciting vehicles soon that will better match customer demand and build on our success in the growing utility segment in Europe. Edge availability will be limited only in Europe and will not impact any other region.”

The move is part of a restructuring effort at Ford, which recently announced 7,000 job cuts worldwide. Its range is undergoing several changes as the industry shifts to an electric vehicle-focused strategy.