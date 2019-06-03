Pricing and specs confirmed for new Peugeot 508 SW

Order books have now opened for the 508 SW estate as Peugeot confirms UK pricing and specifications.

Kicking off the range is the Active trim, available from £26,845. Standard equipment on this grade includes 17-inch alloy wheels, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, automatic headlights and an eight-inch touchscreen display with DAB radio, plus support for both Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

(Peugeot)

Building on this is the Allure grade, adding active suspension, blind spot assistance, automatic high beam, keyless entry and go, a 180-degree reversing camera and a 10-inch infotainment display. Pricing for this trim starts from £28,145.

Next in the range is GT Line. This brings self-levelling LED headlights and ‘Claw Effect’ rear lights, plus ‘i-Cockpit Amplify’, which allows for customisation of the interior lighting and a synthesised engine note. It’s available from £28,145.

(Peugeot)

Topping the range is the GT trim. Starting at £38,020, it brings Peugeot’s Drive Assist Pack Plus which includes adaptive cruise control and lane positioning assist, with other features such as 19-inch alloy wheels, Nappa Mistral leather seat trim and a Focal premium sound system.

Those who get to dealers early enough will also have the option of a First Edition model. Restricted to just 75 UK examples, this limited-edition grade adds night vision technology and a 360-degree reversing camera, plus fully-automated parking assistance. It starts at £40,819.

(Peugeot)

Powering the 508 SW is a choice of two petrol and four diesel engines, with a plug-in hybrid variant due to arrive in October 2019. Deliveries of the French estate car are due to begin in July.