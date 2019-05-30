Updated Mercedes-Benz GLC pricing and specs revealed

Order books for the revised Mercedes-Benz GLC have opened, with UK pricing confirmed to start at £39,420.

The German firm’s popular SUV, which is a rival for the likes of the BMW X3 and Audi Q5, will be available with a choice of two diesel engines at launch. Both come with four-wheel drive as well as SUV and ‘coupe’ body styles.

(Mercedes-Benz)

The entry to the range is the 220 d Sport SUV, which uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 194bhp and 400Nm of torque. In SUV form it gets 40.9mpg on the combined cycle and emits 137g/km of CO2, and 41.5mpg and 145g/km in coupe guise.

Prices start at £47,045 for the 300 d option, which uses the same diesel engine but with a bit more performance – 245bhp and 500Nm of torque. Economy figures are 39.2mpg and 157g/km for the SUV and 39.8mpg and 159g/km for the coupe.

Standard equipment includes Mercedes’ new MBUX infotainment system with voice recognition and a 10.25-inch touchscreen, parking assistance, heated seats and 18-inch alloy wheels.

AMG Line adds 19-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, sports seats, bolder exterior styling and a diamond radiator grille. The next step is AMG Line Premium, which also gets LED headlights, a digital instrument cluster, augmented reality navigation and 20-inch alloy wheels. Meanwhile, AMG Line Premium Plus gets a Burmester surround sound system, panoramic glass sunroof and memory seats.

(Mercedes-Benz)

Finally, the top-of-the-range AMG Line Premium Plus trim, starting at £54,795, adds air suspension with continuously adaptable damping and gesture control for the infotainment.

Order books for the new Mercedes-Benz GLC are open now, with deliveries expected to begin late in the summer.