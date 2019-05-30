Number of UK EV charging locations outstrips fuel station count

There are now more electric vehicle charging locations in the UK than the number of fuel stations, according to new data.

Numbers from Zap-Map, an online charging point locator, show that 8,471 publicly-available plug in locations were available across the UK as of May 22. In contrast, figures from the Experian Catalist Market Summary Report published in April 2019 states that 8,400 petrol stations are in operation across the UK.

Zap-Map says there has been a 57 per cent increase in the number of EV chargers over the last 12 months, with the number of plug-in cars rising from 3,500 in 2013 to over 210,000 today.

Ben Lane, co-founder of Zap-Map, said: “The public and private sectors are now investing heavily in the UK’s EV charging infrastructure to ensure that there are sufficient charging points to support the growing electric fleet.

“This month’s milestone reveals the rapid pace of change already underway as the age of the combustion engine gives way to an all-electric era with vehicles offering both zero emissions and a better driving experience.”

New petrol and diesel cars will no longer be allowed on sale in the UK from 2040, with at least a million EVs forecasted to be on the country’s roads by the end of 2022.