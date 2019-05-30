BMW updates X1 SUV with fresh look

BMW has treated its X1 to a refresh, bringing an updated look and more interior design choices.

It’s the X1’s first major revision since the firm’s entry-level SUV was introduced in 2015, with immediately obvious changes up front including a larger ‘kidney’ grille, a redesigned bumper and new LED headlights. At the back of the car, larger exhaust pipes are introduced with redesigned rear lights.

(BMW)

There’s also the addition of branded puddle lights — which project an X1 logo onto the ground from the driver-side mirror when the car is unlocked. This is available optionally on SE and Sport models and joins the standard equipment list for xLine and M Sport variants.

Inside the car, new upholstery options have been introduced to the range. Anthracite with grey contrast stitching (or orange optionally) is now available on Sport models, while M Sport boasts a new black leather trim as standard.

(BMW)

Powertrain options remain the same with a choice of petrol and diesels, though BMW has confirmed a plug-in hybrid will be joining the X1 range in March 2020. The xDrive25e is claimed to be capable of more than 31 miles on electric power alone on a single charge.

Now on sale, the updated BMW X1 range starts at £28,795. Customer deliveries are expected to begin in July.