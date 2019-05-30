Bentley shows off lightly camouflaged Flying Spur

Bentley has teased its upcoming new Flying Spur with images of a lightly disguised car taking to the racetrack.

The new car’s design is clear to see — with two large circular headlights flanked by a pair of smaller units, much like the rest of the firm’s range, and heading up a long, four-door body.

(Bentley)

Previous versions of the luxury saloon, with the new one set for a full reveal in June, have been associated more with offering supreme comfort than their ability on the circuit. That said, the new machine will boast performance-enhancing technology should future owners fancy finding the limits of their new machines.

Like those before it, the new Flying Spur will feature an all-wheel-drive system — though here, power will be sent to the rear wheels in most driving scenarios, with the front axle coming alive when the car’s electronic systems detect a loss of traction.

The new #Bentley #FlyingSpur is the dynamic grand touring sedan. All will be revealed Tuesday June 11. Register your interest: https://t.co/ElmosWlKnL pic.twitter.com/MeQJIXMgL6 — Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) May 29, 2019

Building further on this is a new all-wheel steering system. New for the firm, it does as it says on the tin — with the rear wheels moving in the same direction as the fronts in high-speed manoeuvres to optimise traction and agility.

Rounding out this wave of information on the new Flying Spur is the confirmation the car will feature Bentley’s ‘Dynamic Ride’ system. This adjusts the suspension automatically to optimise ride comfort.

Expect to hear more on powertrains, performance and specifications once the new Bentley Flying Spur is revealed on June 11.