Jeremy Clarkson to front new farming show with a serious message

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that he is launching a new Amazon Prime show documenting his new-found love for farming.

The show will be filmed on The Grand Tour host’s 1,000-acre farm in Oxfordshire, which he bought in 2009. Slated for a 2020 release, “I Bought a Farm” will be a ‘warts and all’ look at farm life, as Clarkson works to improve the biodiversity of his property.

However, despite talk of quad bikes, hovercrafts and even sheep-herding drones being featured, the show isn’t going to be solely based on the light-hearted hijinks we’ve come to expect from the 59-year-old.

Clarkson told The Sunday Times that the show would shine a light on the “looming food crisis”, saying: “Scientists calculate that we have just 90 years before we run out of food, because of soil depletion. That’s just 90 more harvests.”

He added: “This is not Kate Humble — much as I like Kate Humble — with 20 acres, bottle-feeding a lamb, or a TV presenter who grows veg in his back garden. This is actual farming: life, death and form filling.

“We’re not making Countryfile. We’ll be showing it warts and all. For example, I have no view on badger culling in terms of whether it’s necessary, but if it’s happening we will not shy away from putting it in the programme.”

Clarkson will film his new show between episodes of the fourth series of The Grand Tour with James May and Richard Hammond. The trio have ditched the live studio segments for what is expected to be the final series of the Amazon Prime show, instead recording a number of road trip episodes that will be broadcast over two years starting in 2020.