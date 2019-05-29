Ferrari unveils 986bhp SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid

Ferrari’s latest machine has broken cover, and it’s the firm’s most powerful road car to date.

The SF90 Stradale — named as such to celebrate 90 years since the iconic Italian racing team was formed — is the manufacturer’s second electrified car, following 2013’s LaFerrari hypercar.

(Ferrari)

More significantly though, it’s both Ferrari’s first plug-in machine and series production hybrid vehicle. The SF90’s powertrain consists of a redesigned 3.9-litre V8 which itself produces 769bhp, mated to an electric motor that packs a further 217bhp.

Power from the V8 is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox — another first for the brand — while the electric motor delivers its grunt to the front axle.

This all-wheel-drive system incorporates Ferrari’s new ‘RAC-E’ technology on the electrified axle, too. Ferrari likens it to ‘a hand guiding the car into corners’, using torque vectoring technology to optimise the percentage of power sent to each wheel at any one time.

The result of all this is a 0-60mph time of 2.3 seconds — making it Ferrari’s quickest car to date too — with a top speed of 211mph. As this is a plug-in hybrid, it’s also capable of running solely on electric power. Ferrari claims the SF90 can cover just over 15 miles between charges when in EV mode.

Advertising

Though the major technical innovations for the car come underneath the skin, there’s also some trick tech visible, such as a drag reduction system (DRS) implemented on the SF90’s rear wing.

Rather than deploying a large wing like many supercars, it instead lowers a segment of bodywork in front of the wing to increase downforce under braking and hard cornering, before raising it again to minimise drag. In total, the SF90 can produce 390kg of downforce.

(Ferrari)

Advertising

Inside the car, an overhauled steering wheel features bringing most of the car’s functions to the fingertips of the driver via touch-sensitive buttons. Behind it sits a new 16-inch digital instrument cluster with a fresh head-up display.

Rounding out the fresh innovations is a new key, too. The SF90 is entirely ‘keyless’ — allowing it to be locked, unlocked and started with the fob in the driver’s pocket. It’s designed to look identical to the Ferrari badge at the front of the car.

(Ferrari)

Customers looking to enhance their SF90 Stradale for the track can also upgrade to the ‘Assetto Fiorano’ package. This adds carbon fibre door panels and underbody elements, plus titanium springs and exhaust component to shave 30kg off the standard car, while its 20-inch forged alloy wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres for increased grip.

Although Ferrari is yet to announce the price of the SF90 Stradale, as the firm’s new range-topper, expect it to surpass the previous cream-of-the-crop 812 Superfast’s £260k starting price. First deliveries are scheduled for 2020.