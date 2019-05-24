KTM debuts 2020 EXC range

KTM has unveiled its EXC range for 2020, showcasing its full range of two- and four-stroke off-road motorcycles.

The firm also revealed new Six Days bikes, and a limited-edition 300 EXC TPI Erzberg Rodeo model, limited to just 500 units.

The new KTM 150 EXC TPI features overhauled suspension as well as new bodywork, updated air filter box and exhaust.

The KTM Six Days models, which take their inspiration from the International Six Days Enduro, get a range of upgrades via KTM Power Parts.

Joachim Sauer, KTM´s senior product manager off-road, said: “The new KTM EXC enduro range is ready for anything. With the serious challenges presented by the likes of the World Enduro Super Series, which includes classic enduro races as well as some of the toughest events in the world, the KTM EXC models have to be prepared for the most extreme conditions.

Wheelie Wednesday comes via the new 2020 KTM 450 EXC-F SIX DAYS – with muscular performance, a reworked chassis and splendid SIX DAYS graphics to compliment the raft of extras you get with any KTM SIX DAYS version. #WheelieWednesday #KTM #ReadyToRace pic.twitter.com/qN1wwPyshr — KTM UK Official (@KTM_UK) May 22, 2019

“Thanks to the efforts of our R&D team around the globe, who enjoy riding themselves and understand the needs of our customers, along with our factory athletes who push our machines to the limits for the ultimate durability tests, the market-leading enduro range continues to improve at a rapid rate.

“Evolved from excellence, the MY2020 KTM EXC’s are a new generation with the very latest innovation for the aspiring enduro rider right up to the professionals.”

The KTM 300 EXC TPI Erzberg Rodeo, named after the event of the same name in Erzberg, Austria, will be a limited-run machine fitted with KTM’s ‘ready to race’ parts, as well as an all-new graphic design.