Audi to replace TT model with new electric sports car

Audi has confirmed that it will replace its TT sports car with a new electric model.

Speaking at the firm’s annual general meeting, Audi chairman Bram Schot stated that an all-electric TT will arrive “in a few years”.

“In a few years, we will replace the TT with a new emotive model in the same price range: with an electric car,” Schot explained. He then went on to reference the current range-topping R8 supercar, stating: “As I said, focusing also means leaving out. For example, the R8 sports car. Do we need a successor with a combustion engine? Does this fit in with our vision? The discussion will give us an answer to that.”

It could mean that we see the R8 adopting an electric powertrain in coming years, ditching its powerful V10 engine.

Audi is one of many car firms pushing towards electrification, with more and more models adopting an electrical powertrain in the quest for lower emissions and better economy.

Thanks to its inclusion in the wider Volkswagen Group, Audi will have a wealth of powertrain options to choose from with this new TT model. Volkswagen itself is forging ahead with its I.D. range of electric cars, and it could be from here that Audi finds a new platform for the TT.