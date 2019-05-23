Updated Skoda Superb revealed with plug-in hybrid variant

Skoda has released a revised version of its range-topping Superb, bringing updated looks and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Exterior-wise the new car gets LED matrix headlights and a refreshed grille, as well updated badging at the rear of the vehicle. A new chrome boot lid trim has been applied too, along with reshaped rear lights.

In terms of engines, the new Superb gets three petrol and three diesel options. The first is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol with 148bhp, driving through a six-speed manual gearbox.

There’s also a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol available in two states of tune – 188bhp and 268bhp – with both only available with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

When it comes to oil-burners, there’s a turbocharged 1.6-litre unit as well as a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine available with either 148bhp or 188bhp. All are only available with the previously mentioned seven-speed DSG ‘box.

However, it’s the plug-in hybrid powertrain which shakes things up here. It combines a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a gearbox-mounted electric motor and a 13kWh battery to produce 215bhp.

In terms of all-electric range, Skoda claims that the Superb will travel on 34 miles on plug-power alone, but, when combined with the fuel-efficient petrol engine, gives a claimed total range of 528 miles between fuel stops.

The socket for the charging cable is located in the radiator grille at the front of the car, too. Three driving models – Sport, E-Mode and Hybrid – are included with the car, with each affecting the way the car drives and utilises its battery power.

Prices for the new Superb are yet to be announced, with the regular powered car arriving in September and the plug-in hybrid version in 2020.