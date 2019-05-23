Skoda lifts the lid on electric Citigo-e iV

Skoda has unveiled its first ever electric car – the Citigo-e iV.

It’s an electrified version of the firm’s popular city car, and packs a single electric motor driving the front wheels. It’s powered by a 36.8kWh lithium-ion battery and the powertrain develops 81bhp and 210Nm of torque, capable of getting the car from 0-60mph in 12.3 seconds and onwards to a limited top speed of 81mph.

The #SKODA vehicles from the new era have been presented and their names revealed – but do you know what the letters ‘iV’ in the #SKODAiV cars stand for?Share your answer in the comments! pic.twitter.com/0ZJgs9Pnke — ŠKODA AUTO NEWS (@skodaautonews) May 23, 2019

Skoda also claims a range of 164 miles on a single charge.

Estimated to arrive in the UK early next year, Skoda has yet to reveal prices though these are expected to be announced closer to the car’s full launch.

Though the full UK specifications of the model haven’t been disclosed, the European-spec Citigo-e iV will come with high-speed charging as standard, capable of supporting DC charging up to 40kW.

The #SKODA #CITIGOeiV is the Czech brand’s first all-electric vehicle. At 3,597 mm long, the zero-emission city speedster is perfect for urban areas and is fitted with an electric motor with a power output of 61 kW.#ecar pic.twitter.com/y4wsh6ws2K — ŠKODA AUTO NEWS (@skodaautonews) May 23, 2019

This would allow the battery to be charged up to 80 per cent in just an hour. However, a regular 7.2kW system would take just over four hours to achieve the same level of charge, and a domestic wallbox around 12 and a half hours.

All models will feature five doors, while the UK will reportedly get two trim levels – SE and SE L. The most immediate styling touches which differentiate the electric Citigo from the combustion engine-powered versions are a body-coloured front grille and a redesigned lower bumper. At the rear the Citigo features new badging, bringing into line with other new Skoda models.

Order books for the Citigo-e iV are expected to open in the second half of the year.