Volkswagen reveals fleet of concept cars in America

Volkswagen has showcased all manner of concepts at an event for VW enthusiasts in Savannah, Georgia.

The German brand unveiled seven unique models at the Southern Worthersee (SoWo) show, which is an American version of the famous German event. All the concepts are based on cars in Volkswagen’s current line-up of American passenger cars, but show unique takes on what the vehicles could be used for.

First up is the Golf Alltrack Combi Concept. This utilises different parts from the Volkswagen range, which is why the front end of the car gets a grille from the GTE and the rear receives a GTI spoiler. It also gets an integrated LED light bar and a set of H&R adjustable lowering springs.

(Volkswagen)

Up next is the Golf GTI ‘Rabbit’ Confetti Concept. This special-edition car gets a unique wrap decorated in rabbit logos (the term used in America for the Golf GTI), while it also gets 19-inch Rotiform alloy wheels and lowering springs.

(Volkswagen)

The Jetta GLI Super Touring Concept has been built in collaboration with wheel makers Fifteen52, and as such gets a unique set of alloy wheels from the brand. It also gets coil over suspension, an extended exhaust and tinted windows.

(Volkswagen)

The Arteon R-Line SEMA Concept was, predictably, first shown at the 2019 SEMA show. Created in collaboration with Vossen Wheels, it features a pure white exterior paint, a ride height lowered by three inches thanks to H&R suspension and 21-inch Vossen forged wheels.

(Volkswagen)

For those looking to go here, there and everywhere, there’s the Tiguan Adventure Concept. Based on the brand’s compact SUV, it gets a raised ride height, 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tyres and a full kayak carrier, too.

(Volkswagen)

The Atlas Basecamp Concept uses Volkswagen’s large SUV as a base, and features a platinum grey and black finish with orange accents. It also gets a custom body kit, raised ride height and off-road LED light bars at the front and rear.

(Volkswagen)

Finally, there’s the Golf R Spektrum concept. This showcases the Spektrum program, which in American allows customers to choose from 40-strong custom-order colours. This model also gets lowering springs, 20-inch forged wheels and tinted windows.

(Volkswagen)

There are, as yet, no plans to put these cars in production.