Mazda announces limited-edition CX-3 GT Sport Nav+

Mazda has introduced of a new specification for its CX-3 crossover – GT Sport Nav+.

On sale from June 1, the new trim level brings with it a higher level of standard equipment, as well as new design touches for both the interior and exterior of the car. However, it’s limited to just 500 units.

Based on the current range-topping Sport Nav+ trim level, GT Sport Nav+ is only available with one engine choice – Mazda’s 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G petrol unit driving the front wheels via either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Available with Jet Black Mica, Ceramic Metallic or Soul Red Crystal Metallic paint as standard, the GT Sport Nav+ is identifiable against other CX-3s by its matt silver trim and bright silver wing mirror covers.

Jeremy Thomson, Mazda Motors UK managing director, said: “Over 75 per cent of the CX-3’s we sell in the UK are Sport Nav+ models, so our customers love the combination of premium quality and style the high-grade versions of this excellent small SUV deliver. The launch of the GT Sport Nav+ adds a standout special edition model, which brings the generous equipment, distinctive looks and enhanced value that discerning crossover buyers are looking for”.

The cabin features front seats made from ultra-comfortable urethane foam cushions, and they’re finished in red nappa leather too. These are contrasted by white inserts and white soft touch door panels. The driver’s seat features electronic adjustment and memory functions, too.

Prices for the Mazda CX-3 GT Sport Nav+ start at £24,095 for the manual and £25,095 for the automatic.