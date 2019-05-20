Advertising
M6 driver has lucky escape as loose HGV wheel bounces into car
Tyre became detached from lorry at Leyland interchange and hit vehicle travelling in opposite direction
A driver on the M6 had a narrow escape today after a wheel came off an HGV and hit his car.
The incident at 1.15pm saw the HGV’s wheel work its way loose at the junction 28 Leyland interchange, cross the central reservation and smash into the Peugeot travelling in the opposite direction.
According to tweets by Lancashire Road Police, the driver somehow managed to make their way to the hard shoulder, escaping with ‘minor injuries’.
The driver’s son had reportedly wanted to travel with him in the child’s seat – which ended up crushed. However, in another miraculous twist of fate, the father couldn’t take the boy with him.
Pictures posted on Twitter show how the tyre hit the car and effectively peeled the roof back, smashing the windscreen in the process. It landed in the partition between the front seats, just missing the driver.
