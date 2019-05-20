M6 driver has lucky escape as loose HGV wheel bounces into car

A driver on the M6 had a narrow escape today after a wheel came off an HGV and hit his car.

The incident at 1.15pm saw the HGV’s wheel work its way loose at the junction 28 Leyland interchange, cross the central reservation and smash into the Peugeot travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of this car is the luckiest person in the world right now. This tyre detached from an HGV on the M6 at jct28, crossed the central barrier & struck an oncoming vehicle. How they got it to the shoulder and got out is beyond us. Thankfully minor injuries. #T1TacOps pic.twitter.com/Z6chvf7ubD — Lancs Road Police (@LancsRoadPolice) May 20, 2019

According to tweets by Lancashire Road Police, the driver somehow managed to make their way to the hard shoulder, escaping with ‘minor injuries’.

The driver's young son wanted to come out with Dad. Thankfully he was unable to take him, but it doesn't bear thinking about what would have happened had his son been in this car seat. pic.twitter.com/oO4r60hHx1 — Lancs Road Police (@LancsRoadPolice) May 20, 2019

The driver’s son had reportedly wanted to travel with him in the child’s seat – which ended up crushed. However, in another miraculous twist of fate, the father couldn’t take the boy with him.

Pictures posted on Twitter show how the tyre hit the car and effectively peeled the roof back, smashing the windscreen in the process. It landed in the partition between the front seats, just missing the driver.