BMW unveils M5 Edition 35 Years

BMW is celebrating three and half decades of its famous M5 saloon with this – the M5 Edition 35 Years.

When the M5 was introduced 35 years ago, it broke the mould when it came to performance saloons. Now, to celebrate its successful four-door’s history, BMW is producing a limited series of Edition 35 Years cars.

Restricted to just 350 units worldwide, the M5 Edition 35 Years will be available to order from July 2019.

(BMW)

It’s based on the standard M5 Competition, but gains special ‘frozen’ paint and 20-inch wheels exclusive to the model.

Inside, the cabin gets a striking gold trim and 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster – the latter of which isn’t available on the M5 Competition just yet.

In terms of powertrain, things remain largely unchanged over the standard car. It’s powered by the 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with 616bhp and 750Nm of torque found on the M5 Competition – with both figures mirroring those found on the Competition. It means the Edition 35 Years will go from 0-60mph in just over three seconds, and power on to a top speed of 190mph.

Drive is sent to all four wheels via BMW’s M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission.

Advertising

Introducing the new limited edition #BMW M5 35 Jahre. With an Anodized Gold interior trim and special edition badging, only 10 units will be made available in the UK. Learn more: https://t.co/CIltxY4Dty pic.twitter.com/af5UbFP3Rc — BMW UK (@BMW_UK) May 17, 2019

As with the standard M5 Competition, drive to the Edition 35 Years’ front wheels can be disengaged, turning it into a solely rear-driven saloon.

Prices for the M5 Edition 35 Years have yet to be announced, but expect them to exceed the M5 Competition’s £96,205 price tag.