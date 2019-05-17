Bentley teases look of new Flying Spur in official images

Bentley has released several teaser images of its upcoming Flying Spur ahead of the car’s debut later this year.

The main picture published has been taken inside the car, and showcases what Bentley calls a world-first – three-dimensional, textured leather upholstery.

(Bentley)

The Crewe-based manufacturer claims that the new Flying Spur will ‘set new standards of luxury and driving pleasure’ when it arrives.

It’s set to adopt design cues from the smaller Continental GT, but will have its own distinct look and character. Taking on the likes of the Rolls-Royce Ghost, it will probably be powered by a V8 or W12 engine – though a hybrid model is reportedly in the works, too.

Bentley offers first glimpse of the new #FlyingSpur – full details will be released later this year. Register your interest and discover more: https://t.co/tgC4g5356G pic.twitter.com/AqLdr0V9WF — Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) April 10, 2019

If the Continental GT is anything to go by, then the 6.0-litre W12 will produce 626bhp and 900Nm of torque, while the twin-turbocharged V8 will push out 542bhp and 770Nm of torque.

It will be based on the same platform which underpins the Continental GT, which means the Flying Spur will benefit from technology such as active anti-roll bars and Bentley’s Dynamic Ride suspension system, both of which are found on its two-door sibling.

The new three dimensional diamond leather door panel. Available for the first time in the all-new #Bentley #FlyingSpur. Register your interest: https://t.co/4vOc32q3WS pic.twitter.com/LST0yrGzMM — Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) May 16, 2019

The Flying Spur will also likely benefit from the same 12.3-inch rotating infotainment system found in the Continental GT.

No firm release date for the Flying Spur has been announced as yet, though expect it to arrive towards the end of the year.