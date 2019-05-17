All-electric MG ZS EV showcased at London Motor and Tech Show

MG’s first-ever electric car – the ZS EV – has been officially unveiled to the public at the London Motor and Tech Show.

It’s the first time that the car has been showcased in the metal since it was first announced back in March.

MG claims that almost 800 people have registered expressions of interest in the model already.

MG is electric! MG ZS EV is the family-friendly electric car and will be available at your local MG dealer this September. Watch our exclusive launch video below #MGZSEV #ElectricVehicles #Automotive pic.twitter.com/AobjpFwERX — MG Motor UK (@MGmotor) May 16, 2019

Full details surrounding the car have yet to be announced, but it’s expected to use a 148bhp front-mounted electric motor enabling it to travel a reported 268 miles under the old NEDC test cycle. Using current WLTP test figures, this would put the car’s range at an estimated 192 miles.

MG says it can be charged up to 80 per cent from flat in just 43 minutes when using a fast-charger. When using a standard domestic charger, a full charge will take around six-and-a-half-hours.

(PA)

Daniel Gregorious, head of sales and marketing at MG Motor UK, says: “The arrival of the ZS EV represents the start of MG’s long-term brand and product expansion plan and we are delighted to be able to share it with the British public for the first time. The arrival of the ZS EV adds a new dimension to the car market by offering high-tech zero-emissions transport to a broader cross-section of buyers.”

The ZS EV is expected to go on sale on September 1, and though official prices are yet to be revealed, it’s thought that prices for it will start at around £24,000 after the government’s £3,500 electric car grant has been applied.