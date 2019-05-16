New Ford Focus ST revealed in estate form

Ford has just shared the first images of the estate version of its new Focus ST performance car ahead of its summer release.

The popular hot hatch has long been offered in load-lugging wagon form, expanding on the fast and practical ethos of its hatchback equivalent.

Aside from the extra body work at the rear, the mechanicals are the same as the hatch version, so there’s a choice of 187bhp 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel and 276bhp 2.3-litre petrol EcoBoost engines coupled to a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission.

Power goes through the front wheels and Ford has fitted an electronic limited-slip differential for the first time in an attempt to tame the performance on offer. The system reads driver inputs and changes grip levels to figure out the best way to deploy power for maximum traction.

Compared with the standard Focus models, ST versions get unique suspension and brakes to improve control alongside the extra performance. There are also new drive modes that allow the driver to choose between a comfort-focused set-up, or sharper responses for faster driving.

Speaking at the reveal of the hatchback version in February, Leo Roeks, Ford Performance director for Europe, said: “Intelligent technologies like eLSD and continuously controlled damping make our all-new Focus ST the most ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ yet, able to switch from refined tourer to focused performance car at the push of a button.

“We’ve incorporated learnings from programmes including the Ford GT and Focus RS to develop a mid-size performance car with a degree of flexibility that’s unique in its segment.”

Prices for the Focus ST estate start at £30,595 for the diesel and £33,095 for the petrol.