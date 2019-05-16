Design sketch reveals first glimpse of new VW Golf interior

Volkswagen has teased the updated interior of the new Golf, hinting at a heavily modernised dashboard.

The familiar VW dash layout appears to be getting an overhaul, with the new Golf getting a dual screen set-up that flows seamlessly from the instrument binnacle to a centre-mounted infotainment screen.

It is similar to the design of the latest VW Touareg’s interior, hinting that this technologically advanced set-up could be the norm for future models from the German firm.

It appears that the majority of functions will be controlled through these touchscreens, resulting in a streamlined centre section that features air vents and just a few buttons, in a stark departure from the existing design.

The sketch echoes the appearance of the dashboard seen in spy photos taken during testing, in which the screens have a piano black surround and sit proud of the dashboard.

Although Volkswagen has not released any detailed information about the new Golf, prototypes have been spotted testing on the road, and show a familiar front end that features sleeker headlights than before.

At a supplier conference earlier this year, Volkswagen announced that the first examples of the eighth-generation Golf would leave the factory late in 2019. However, this has been pushed back to early 2020 to avoid a clash with the launch of the ID 3, the first vehicle to be released on Volkswagen’s dedicated electric vehicle platform.

Despite a new model being on the horizon, the current Golf continues to impress buyers. It is currently second-best-selling model in the UK this year behind the Ford Fiesta.