Fiat adds Star and Rockstar trims to 500 line-up

Motors | Published:

Two new versions sit at the top of the range

Rockstar and Star trims sit at the top of the 500's offerings

Fiat has bolstered its 500 city car range with two new specifications – Star and Rockstar.

Sitting at the top of the trim levels offered with the 500, both Star and Rockstar offer a high level of standard equipment and technology.

Star features a new metallic ‘Powder Pink’ paint, as well as a range of chrome accents designed to give it a more premium appeal. A fixed glass roof is also included as standard, along with 16-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, there’s the option of either white sand and black, or a new Matelasse finish with ‘techno-leather’ details and embroidered 500 logo.

The dashboard can be finished in either matt white or matt Bordeux colours. In the middle of the cabin sits a seven-inch infotainment screen with satellite navigation and media functions.

It’s available in either hatchback or convertible layouts, and can be specified with either a 1.2-litre petrol engine or 0.9-litre Twin Air powertrain. The former is available with either a six-speed manual or Dualogic automatic transmission, while the latter can only be chosen with the manual gearbox. Star cars are priced from £15,395.

The Rockstar's interior features pin-striped fabric
(Fiat)

Rockstar cars, in contrast, receive the bumpers and side sills from ‘Sport’ specification cars, but add 16-inch alloy wheels and satin finish bodywork details. It also receives a new exterior colour – Portofino Green.

The interior gets pinstripe fabric seats, which are edged with black eco leather. It too gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and is available with the same engines as the Star. Rockstar cars are available from £15,565.

