Fiat adds Star and Rockstar trims to 500 line-up

Fiat has bolstered its 500 city car range with two new specifications – Star and Rockstar.

Sitting at the top of the trim levels offered with the 500, both Star and Rockstar offer a high level of standard equipment and technology.

Star features a new metallic ‘Powder Pink’ paint, as well as a range of chrome accents designed to give it a more premium appeal. A fixed glass roof is also included as standard, along with 16-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, there’s the option of either white sand and black, or a new Matelasse finish with ‘techno-leather’ details and embroidered 500 logo.

There are two new stars in town. And take our word for it: you will recognize 500 Star and 500 Rockstar when you see them. #Fiat #Fiat500 pic.twitter.com/ATafgjQrFX — Fiat (@fiat) May 13, 2019

The dashboard can be finished in either matt white or matt Bordeux colours. In the middle of the cabin sits a seven-inch infotainment screen with satellite navigation and media functions.

It’s available in either hatchback or convertible layouts, and can be specified with either a 1.2-litre petrol engine or 0.9-litre Twin Air powertrain. The former is available with either a six-speed manual or Dualogic automatic transmission, while the latter can only be chosen with the manual gearbox. Star cars are priced from £15,395.

(Fiat)

Rockstar cars, in contrast, receive the bumpers and side sills from ‘Sport’ specification cars, but add 16-inch alloy wheels and satin finish bodywork details. It also receives a new exterior colour – Portofino Green.

The interior gets pinstripe fabric seats, which are edged with black eco leather. It too gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and is available with the same engines as the Star. Rockstar cars are available from £15,565.