Schumacher family backs new documentary telling legendary F1 champ’s life story

A new documentary will lift the lid on the life of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, as he continues to recover from devastating head injuries he received in a skiing accident more than five years ago.

Titled ‘Schumacher’, the film will tell the story of how he went from karting to dominating the world stage of motorsport and is expected to be the first time his family have spoken about the accident that nearly cost him his life.

Mercedes’ Michael Schumacher leads team mate Nico Rosbergduring Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix at the Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo.

The film is scheduled for release on December 5 in Germany and Switzerland, but international streaming rights will be up for grabs when the documentary’s trailer is released at the Cannes film festival this week.

This is the first documentary about the star that is officially backed by his family. Schumacher’s wife and two children have been interviewed for the film, which is being released to coincide with the 25th anniversary of his first World Championship title.

Although the film is not expected to go into too much detail about Schumacher’s near-fatal skiing accident, and he is not expected to personally feature in the film, it is believed the documentary will reveal never-before-seen footage behind the scenes of his recovery.

Schumacher spent four months in an induced coma after the incident and was transferred to his family home in Switzerland six months after the crash. Since then, he has received private care, with his family refusing to comment on his condition.

Mercedes AMG Petronas driver Michael Schumacher in the garage during the third practice session of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone.

However, in November 2014, former racing driver and friend of Schumacher Philippe Streiff told a French radio station that the German star was “paralysed and in a wheelchair”. His lawyers issued a rebuttal in court to a separate news story in September 2016 that claimed Schumacher was able to walk a short distance, stating he “cannot walk”.