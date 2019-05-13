Grandland X SUV gets Vauxhall’s first-ever plug-in hybrid powertrain

Vauxhall has revealed the Grandland X Hybrid4, the brand’s first-ever petrol-electric plug-in hybrid model.

The powertrain has been developed by PSA Group, which owns Vauxhall, and is comprised of a 200bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine, as well as two electric motors that make a combined 108bhp. The system can produce up to 300bhp, and Vauxhall claims it offers economy of 128mpg on the combined cycle and emissions of 49g/km CO2.

We are proud to continue our electric journey with the introduction of the Grandland X Hybrid4, an all-wheel drive plug-in hybrid > https://t.co/kauam5u9iE pic.twitter.com/wsyKueuJgG — Vauxhall (@vauxhall) May 13, 2019

There is one electric motor on each axle, with the front motor working with the petrol engine through the eight-speed automatic transmission and only powering the front wheels, while the rear-mounted electric motor powers the rear wheels providing all-wheel drive.

A 13.2kWh lithium-ion battery provides an electric-only range of 30 miles, and the driver can choose to only run on electric via one of four driving modes. These are electric, hybrid, AWD and Sport.

Vauxhall is offering the choice of a 3.3kW or 6.6kW on-board charger and says that the battery can be fully replenished within two hours via a 7.4kW wallbox. The battery can also be replenished while driving through regenerative braking.

The Grandland X Hybrid4 is the first model in Vauxhall’s plan to add electrification across its range. A new all-electric Corsa supermini is expected to be revealed later this year before going on sale in 2020.