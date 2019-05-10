Rolls-Royce teases one-off Phantom built to celebrate its 115-year anniversary

A one-off version of the Rolls-Royce Phantom will be auctioned later this year to celebrate the luxury British marque’s 115th anniversary.

May 4, 1904 saw the first meeting in Manchester, UK, of the Honourable Charles Rolls and Sir Henry Royce, which gave birth to what would become one of the most iconic luxury brands ever made.

(Rolls-Royce)

This week, at a dinner at Sotheby’s newly expanded galleries in New York celebrating the anniversary, the two companies announced a collaboration that would see a bespoke Rolls-Royce auctioned online later this year.

Details about the car are relatively thin on the ground, with a design sketch the only image that hints at the styling. There’s a red paint job on the outside, while inside will be an original hand-crafted leather “work of art” on the dashboard.

Martin Fritsches, president and CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas, said: “While Rolls-Royce motor cars have a history of crossing the block at RM Sotheby’s, tonight we are looking to the future of the brand.

“The eighth generation Phantom will carry the longest running name in luxury motoring into a new era. Built on the ‘architecture of luxury,’ this new Phantom commission offers one special owner the chance to enjoy a motor car that is bound to be a classic over the next 115 years”.