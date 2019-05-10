Drivers now able to print off MOT certificates at home

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has implemented a new system allowing drivers to print off MOT certificates at home.

More than 630,000 certificate copies were issued last year at a cost of £10 each, which means the new system could potentially save UK drivers up to £6 million per year.

The new system allows owners of cars, vans and motorcycles to view, save and print any MOT certificate issued after May 20, 2018. This will made available for buses, coaches and lorries later in the year.

All drivers need to supply is the vehicle’s registration number and the 11-digit reference number from its V5C logbook.

Misfiled your MOT certificate? Easily done…. ?‍♀️ No need to pay £10 for a new one. Thanks to our new free service, you can view, print and save any MOT certificate issued after 20 May 2018 ⬇️https://t.co/f1ZQBybmJs — Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (@DVSAgovuk) May 10, 2019

Those wanting to tax their vehicle at a Post Office, or drivers who want to change their vehicle’s tax class need to show an MOT certificate – meaning that this new service will be invaluable to these users.

Drivers who are unable to use the online service will still be able to get replacement certificates from MOT centres, though this will still cost £10.

Neil Barlow, head of vehicle engineering at the DVSA, told Auto Express: “We want to make sure that motorists have the information they need to keep their vehicle safe to drive. The free copy MOT certificate service gives consumers choice and saves them time and money.

“The service will also help us to protect consumers by giving them a free alternative to businesses that charge for a copy MOT certificate online.”