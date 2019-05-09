Teslas will now self-diagnose faulty parts and automatically order replacements

A new software update allows Tesla vehicles to diagnose faulty parts and automatically order replacements to the owner’s nearest service centre.

The update was spotted by a Tesla owner, who posted an image of a ‘service request’ notification that was being displayed on their infotainment screen. It said: “An unexpected condition has been detected with the Power Conversion System on your Model 3. A replacement part has been pre-shipped to your preferred Tesla Service Centre.”

(Tesla)

Tesla confirmed the existence of the feature to electric car blog Electrek, saying: “Our cars can keep tabs on certain components to let you know if they need replacing and order parts ahead of your next service visit.”

The American firm has faced criticism for its after-sales care, particularly in America and Norway where it saw rapid expansion, with owners reporting long wait times for repairs. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said earlier this year that he has made improving service operations “one of our major priorities”.

Cars sometimes develop faults, all makes of car. But a car that self-diagnoses and issue, pre-orders the necessary parts, then lets you know, well that is both cool and incredibly efficient! Thanks to @MP3Mike on TMC for the image (source unknown) pic.twitter.com/Wdhz7fb00n — Lycanthrope (@AskDrStupid) May 4, 2019

He said: “I think we made a strategic error in the past about not having service parts located at our service centres.

“We had them in part distribution warehouses, which basically meant it was impossible to have a fast turnaround on servicing a car because the car would come in, then the parts will be requested, then they come to the service centre. This would basically make simple repairs take days.”

(Tesla)

The self-diagnosis feature is the latest of a number of improvements the electric car company has taken recently to its servicing. It has invested heavily in new service centres and expanding its mobile service fleet, which can be deployed to customers to make repairs where they are. A live issue detection system was also introduced, allowing the vehicle to call a tow truck “before the car has even come to a stop”.