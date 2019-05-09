New technology causing reliability headaches for premium brands

Premium manufacturers have come out at the bottom of a new reliability survey.

Brands such as BMW, Audi and Jaguar have all trailed in the study, despite their cars being packed with cutting-edge technology.

Conducted by J.D. Power, the survey put Peugeot at the top in terms of reliability, followed by Skoda in second and Hyundai in third.

Owners of premium vehicles most commonly flag issues with audio and communication systems, while problems with electric and hybrid vehicles are more frequent than in combustion engine-powered cars.

The study is judged by measuring the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100). The industry average is 119 problems per 100 vehicles, with top manufacturer Peugeot registering 77pp100, and bottom company BMW 181pp100.

The study is based on responses from 11,530 owners of new vehicles registered from November 2015 through to January 2018. It measures the number of issues experienced by owners during the past 12 months after 12-36 months of ownership.

Josh Halliburton, head of European operations at J.D. Power, said: “When we look at the PP100 scores of relatively new safety technologies, it’s clear that manufacturers still have work to do to perfect those systems—particularly premium brands that use them as a major selling point.

“It’s also going to be vital for vehicle makers to win customer trust in this technology if they are to convince potential buyers that fully automated vehicles in the future will be reliable. For example, such buyers are quite likely to question the safety of self-driving cars if brands still struggle with the accuracy of their navigation systems.”

Volvo came out on top when it came to premium brands with 106 pp100, while Mercedes pitched in at second with 136 pp100.