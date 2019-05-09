MS-RT brings racier edge to Ford Transit Connect

A van is quite a far cry from a rally car, but MS-RT is aiming to bridge that gap with its take on Ford’s Transit Custom.

The Welsh tuning firm is a specialist in modifying Ford products, having also worked its magic on the larger Transit Custom last year.

For the smaller van, it has fitted a plastic injection-moulded bodykit. It brings a new front bumper with redesigned grilles plus a diffuser, while at the back of the van a spoiler has been introduced. Enhancing the racy visuals is a quad-exit exhaust system and centre-locking 18-inch OZ alloy wheels.

(MS-RT)

Stepping into the MS-RT reveals combination nappa leather and suede upholstery, with a new sports steering wheel at the driver’s fingertips. The firm is also offering a branded bag to match the van.

MS-RT hasn’t gone as far as to overhaul the performance of the van though, meaning it will produce 118bhp in its most potent diesel form. It is offering the choice of a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox, though.

When it comes to luxury features, LED loadspace lighting, a reversing camera, bi-xenon headlights and twin side-loading doors are all included for no extra costs. A scan of the options list reveals a bronze finish for the alloy wheels, a Maxhaust exhaust system, a rally sticker pack, black-painted exhaust tips and a full carbon steering wheels.

Introducing the new LIMITED EDITION MS-RT TRANSIT CONNECT?? For more information:https://t.co/NKBoYkXEYf#msrt #msrtleasing #connect #ltdedition *MS-RT Leasing is a trading style of Drivespeed Leasing Ltd who is a credit broker and a lender regulated under the FCA 791845* pic.twitter.com/gjCBQil0TM — MS-RT Leasing (@MSRTleasing) May 8, 2019

Crucially, MS-RT’s upgrades meet Ford UK’s Qualified Vehicle Modifiers standards — meaning it meets the OEM’s expectations of fit-and-finish, plus aftersales care.

Due to launch over the summer, pricing for the MS-RT Transit Connect begins at £23,995.