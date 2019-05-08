Volkswagen reveals new EV will be called ID.3 as order books open

Volkswagen has announced the first car in its forthcoming range of all-electric models will be called ID.3, months before the car is officially revealed at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show.

The vehicle is significant for the German firm, because it debuts its all-new platform, which has been designed for electric vehicles from the ground up and will underpin a variety of electric models.

(VW)

To demonstrate how important VW considers this car, it says the number three is significant because it marks “the third major chapter of strategic importance for the history of the brand” after Golf and Beetle.

The naming was accompanied by the news that potential customers in Europe can now put down a deposit for one of the first ID.3s off the production line. Prices haven’t yet been announced for the UK but should be below €30,000 (£25,800) in Germany. UK customers can pre-book a production slot for £750 now that can be cancelled for free at any time, with binding orders opening after the Frankfurt reveal.

We're in Berlin for the launch of the all-new Volkswagen ID.Find out more about our all-electric ID. range and our carbon neutral ID.3 here. — Volkswagen UK (@UKVolkswagen) May 8, 2019

There will be three battery sizes available, with ranges of about 205, 260 and 340 miles. Early customers can opt for a special “1st” edition trim with the mid-range battery, which features large alloy wheels, satellite navigation, and the option of a bi-colour exterior and interior design. Prices for this model are expected to start below €40,000 (£34,500) in Germany.

Jürgen Stackmann, VW board member for sales, marketing and after sales, said: “With the start of pan-European pre-booking for the ID.3, e- mobility at Volkswagen will become concrete for our customers. From today, everyone can take part.

(VW)

“With the ID.3, we will be ushering in the third major chapter of strategic importance in the history of our brand, following the Beetle and the Golf. With the ID.3, we are making the electric car fit for mass mobility. Initially, we will electrify Europe with the ID.3 and then other regions with further electric models in the ID family which are to follow in the near future.”