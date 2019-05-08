UK pricing revealed for new Mercedes-Benz EQC all-electric SUV

Mercedes-Benz has opened UK order books for the EQC, its first-ever dedicated all-electric vehicle.

The SUV starts at £65,640 in Sport trim, topping out at £79,260 for one of the two special Edition 1 launch trims. This puts it in a similar ball park to electric SUV rivals such as the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-Tron.

(Mercedes-Benz)

The EQC uses an 80kWh lithium-ion battery which offers a range of 259 miles, with performance measured at 408bhp and 765Nm of torque. This propels it silently from 0 to 60mph in a shade under five seconds, and on to a top speed of 111mph.

Standard specification is high, with various driver aids, LED headlights, heated front seats and 19-inch alloy wheels all included. All trim levels get Mercedes’ new MBUX infotainment system, too, which can optimise navigation routes based on charging needs.

There are then three AMG Line specifications above this, which get larger alloy wheels, sports seats in leather upholstery, a sporty body kit and gloss black trim pieces. Upgrades available include a Burmester surround sound system, wireless charging and a 360-degree parking camera.

The EQC is the first model in Mercedes’ new EQ range of electric vehicles, and its powertrain will be used across multiple models.