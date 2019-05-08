Bentley reveals Bavarian-themed Continental GT Convertible

Bentley has today showcased its Continental GT Convertible Bavaria Edition by Mulliner – a car which pays tribute to the German region.

Just one example has been created, and will be officially revealed at Bentley’s Munich dealership.

The whole car incorporates Bavarian colours, with a white exterior paint and blue roof reflecting the region’s flag pattern. The roof itself can be raised or lowered at speeds of up to 30mph, too.

(Bentley)

The front of the car gets enamel sections with the flag’s pattern upon them, while the car also receives 22-inch wheels and a chrome lower bumper section.

Inside the car, the Bavarian flag pattern has been embroidered on the headrests, while the treadplates have been inlaid with ‘Bentley Bavarian Edition’. The seats are finished in blue leather, with contrast stitching and piping also incorporated into their design.

“The #Bentley #ContinentalGTC is unique in its ability to offer refined, all season, open-top Grand Touring." Learn more: https://t.co/0jVzOwG6ex Continental GT Convertible WLTP drive cycle: fuel consumption, mpg (l/100km) – Combined 20.2 (14.0). Combined CO2 – 317 g/km. pic.twitter.com/DqQPO4VAse — Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) May 5, 2019

The whole car was designed by Stefan Sielaff, Bentley’s director of design.

Bentley hasn’t disclosed whether or not the Bavaria Edition features any mechanical enhancements over the standard car, but it’ll use the same 6.0-litre W12 as found in the regular GT Convertible, rather than the 4.0-litre V8 in the V8 version. Powered through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the engine pushes the drop-top from 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 207mph.