Refreshed Kia Niro Hybrid and plug-in go on sale

Kia’s newly updated Niro Hybrid and plug-in hybrid models have gone on sale, with prices starting at £24,590.

The refreshed cars feature a new look, which takes inspiration from the all-electric e-Niro.

Though the car’s ‘Tiger Nose’ grille remains in place, it now sits alongside refreshed front and rear bumpers. Cars finished in ‘4’ specification get new ‘ice-cube’ headlamps, too.

All cars get LED daytime running lights as standard as well.

The PHEV model is available with 16-inch alloy wheels with dark grey inserts, while 18-inch diamond-cut alloys are fitted to cars in grades ‘3’ and ‘4’. Vehicles in ‘2’ specification get smaller 16-inch units – though these have been redesigned as well.

Inside, the Niro benefits from soft-touch materials on the top of the dashboard, while a new gloss black trim has been applied to the dashboard and instrument panel.

A new 10.25-inch display is also being introduced on ‘3’ and ‘4’ grades – while the latter specification also gets a seven-inch TFT driver display, too.

Kia is including a new telematics system – called UVO Connect – to all hybrid Niro models. It uses an in-built SIM card to retrieve and update live data, giving those behind the wheel access to real-time traffic information, as well as weather forecast and fuel station locations.

It can even give drivers information about on- and off-road parking, as well its price and location.

The system also features an app for both Android and Apple smartphones. It allows owners to access key information about their vehicle from their phone, as well as send information such as satellite navigation routes directly to the car.

Prices for the updated Niro range from £24,590 for a hybrid model in ‘2’ specification, up to £31,945 for a top-end PHEV version in ‘3’ trim.