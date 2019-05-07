Advertising
New Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S leaked on configurator site
Leaked image reveals new compact performance saloon
Mercedes has inadvertently debuted its upcoming CLA45 S performance compact saloon – on its own configurator site.
Though the CLA35 has already been released, this is the first time we’ve seen the range-topping 45 version.
There are some clear differences between it and the lower-powered model, too. It gets a new style of alloy wheels, as well as aggressive-looking quad exhaust pipes.
It also features striking red brake calipers, and a new rear diffuser.
Though the key power outputs are yet to be announced, it’s likely that the CLA45 will produce more than 400bhp from its 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It’ll be driven to all four wheels though an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox – as oppose to the seven-speed unit found in 35-badged cars.
Given that the pictured model features an ‘S’ badge, it’s likely that a lower-output CLA45 will be released, in keeping with the rest of Mercedes-AMG’s range. This could be a car with around 350bhp.
Though the front end of the car can’t be seen in the image, it’s likely that the 45 will feature a Panamericana grille, mirroring the ones found on other range-topping AMG models.
The full reveal for the CLA45 S is likely to come in the next few months.
