Android Auto overhauled in new update

Google is set to release an update for Android Auto that will give the software a major overhaul.

Revealed ahead of Google’s I/O conference, taking place from today through to Thursday, the phone-based in-car infotainment system will receive the update in the summer — aimed at streamlining the software’s functionality.

(Google)

Its homepage now displays a design reminiscent of the app drawer on Android phones as well as opening the user’s preferred choice of audio and navigation apps automatically on start-up via a newly-introduced navigation bar. The bar also allows for turn-by-turn navigation instructions, music control and calls all at once.

There’s also the introduction of a new notification centre — showcasing recent calls and messages at the touch of a button — as well as the option of a darker colour palette that Google says is ‘easy on the eyes’.

Finally, the software will now utilise all of the screen space available on cars with wider screen infotainment systems, rather than previously leaving bars either side of the display.

Launched in 2014, Android Auto is now supported in over 500 models from over 50 manufacturers around the globe. Owners of compatible Android phones and cars supporting the software can access it via a free app downloadable from the Play Store.