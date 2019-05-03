Legendary designer Gordon Murray receives CBE from Prince William

MOTORING design and engineering legend Gordon Murray has been presented with his CBE by Prince William.

Murray was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2019 New Year Honours List in recognition of his contributions to the motorsport and automotive sectors over the past 50 years, and accepted his decoration from the Duke of Cambridge at a ceremony in Buckingham Palace yesterday.



The South African-born 72-year-old designed his first car in 1967, before joining the Brabham Formula One Team as technical director – with the team providing a world championship-winning car to Brazilian driver Nelson Piquet in 1981 and 1983.

Murray then moved to McLaren assuming the same job title in 1988 – the year he designed the iconic MP4/4 racer that won 15 of the 16 grands prix it entered. As well as winning the Formula One World Constructors’ Championship in 1988, McLaren also took the ’89 and ’90 titles with Murray on the team.

The engineer and designer went on to establish McLaren Cars Limited, creating the legendary McLaren F1 supercar, which became the world’s fastest production car with a 240.1mph top speed recorded in 1998. To this day, it still holds the title for naturally aspirated machines.

Murray said: “Receiving a CBE from Prince William is one of the highlights of my life – right up there with Formula One World Championship wins or creating the world’s fastest production car.

“The Gordon Murray Group is about to embark on an exciting new chapter, with ground-breaking innovation once again driving our growth. Energised by this accolade, I can’t wait to continue the journey, supported by a dedicated and hugely talented team.”