Jaguar bolsters E-Pace range with Chequered Flag Edition

Jaguar has introduced a new special edition version of its E-Pace SUV- the Chequered Flag Edition.

Designed to build on the regular car’s offering of equipment and technology, it boasts upgraded standard features as well as a more striking exterior design – and it’s priced from £40,050.

Grey 19-inch alloy wheels are fitted out of the box and complement one of the car’s three available exterior colours – Photon Read (unique to the Chequered Flag Edition), as well as Corris Grey and Yulong White.

Unique, premium design touches and upgraded standard features of the new Chequered Flag Special Edition build on the agility, precision and performance of our compact performance SUV. Explore the new #Jaguar #EPACE Chequered Flag: https://t.co/VLLAzxnZSr pic.twitter.com/ew7UOSH5qq — Jaguar (@Jaguar) May 2, 2019

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Land Rover UK MD, said: “The Jaguar E-Pace has been an enormous success for Jaguar UK, swiftly becoming our best-selling model in its first full year of sales. From April 2018 to March 2019 well over 11,000 UK customers have opted for our newest compact SUV, thanks to its blend of striking styling, engaging driving dynamics and high-tech features.

“With this new Chequered Flag special edition – featuring unique colour options and a whole host of upgraded standard features – E-Pace becomes a more enticing package than ever before.”

(Jaguar)

Inside, the Chequered Flag Edition benefits from 10-way electrically-adjustable heated front seats, heated steering wheel and a 12.3-inch digital driver display.

It also features Jaguar’s Touch Pro system, which incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as satellite navigation and regular media functions. Four drivetrains are available, with a diesel in two states of tune and a petrol in two outputs giving drivers plenty of choice when it comes to engines.

Order books for the Jaguar E-Pace Chequered Flag Edition are now open, with deliveries to follow imminently.