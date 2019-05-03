Hyundai Ioniq upgraded with more tech and improved electric range

Hyundai has upgraded its Ioniq, bringing an upgraded level of equipment and more range for its EV variant.

The Ioniq Electric benefits from a larger-capacity battery pack — up to 38.3kWh from the outgoing car’s 28kWh. Hyundai says this should boost range to over 182 miles between charges. There’s also a new 7.2kw on-board charger to allow Type 2 AC charging, resulting in a 54 minute 0-80 per cent charge time at a 100kW fast-charger.

(Hyundai)

Remaining the only car on the UK market offered with the choice of all-electric, plug-in-hybrid and conventional hybrid powertrains, the South Korean hatchback’s whole range has seen its visuals tweaked. Both hybrid options benefit from a redesigned mesh grille, while the electric variant has its closed-off unit updated too.

All cars have a fresh front bumper with new silver moulding, along with redesigned head- and taillights. Plug-in and electric versions also benefit from fresh 16-inch alloy wheel designs, while the regular hybrid can be optioned with new 15- or 17-inch units.

(Hyundai)

On the tech front, every version of the car has an enhanced version of Hyundai’s ‘SmartSense’ technology package — bringing front collision warning with avoidance assistance, cyclist detection, driver attention warning, lane keep assist and automatic high beam to the car. On top of that, adaptive cruise control completes the safety package.

UK pricing and specifications for the refreshed Hyundai Ioniq range have yet to be confirmed but expect to hear more ahead of its arrival later in the year.