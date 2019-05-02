Volkswagen to open reservations for ID. hatch on May 8

Volkswagen is set to open order books for its ID. hatch next week, despite the model not being revealed to the public yet.

May 8 will be the date interested customers can put their names down to secure an early example of the electric hatchback, which will be the first Volkswagen designed as an EV from the ground up. Orders will be taken via VW’s UK website.

Details on reservations have yet to be revealed, though customers placing a deposit will be in line for an ‘ID. limited edition’ — likely to boast extra kit and unique features upon its expected late 2019 arrival — with three variants of this trim set to be on offer.

Information on the car is scarce at the moment, with a reveal at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September likely, though it will be the first production car in a future line of all-electric ID. models. Plenty of concepts under the sub-brand have so far been showcased, including the ID. Crozz SUV, ID. Buzz camper van and ID. Vizzion saloon.

“It was a great moment to drive the #IDR on my favourite track for the first time.” @RomainDumas after the first test leps on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring. @volkswagenms #emobility https://t.co/wB5gwwuqdS — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) April 26, 2019

Volkswagen also has its ID. R prototype track car doing the rounds. The all-electric racer took the record time at the Pikes Peak Hillclimb last year with a 7:57.1 run up the gruelling mountain, and has developed the car further with sights set firmly on shattering the best lap of the Nurburgring Nordschleife for electric cars.