One in five motorists have left their car to confront another motorist

One in five motorists have admitted to getting out of their vehicle to argue with another driver, according to a new study by automotive data experts HPI.

Twenty-two per cent of those surveyed said they’d left their car in a confrontation, while 19 per cent said they had followed another driver after an incident.

The survey of 1,002 adult drivers also indicated that more than a third of motorists admit to taking their frustrations out on other drivers after a bad day. However, just three per cent said they were always furious behind the wheel.

When asked about other drivers’ behaviour, seeing people using a mobile phone at the wheel was the most common road rage trigger at 17 per cent, while 10 per cent said speeding made their blood boil.

The state of Britain’s road network had a bigger say in people’s moods though, with 31 per cent saying potholes wound them up, followed by 20 per cent who flew into a rage while stuck in traffic.

Fernando Garcia, consumer director at HPI, said: “Our research of what really gets UK motorists hot under the collar reveals some fascinating findings.

“What it really highlights is that it doesn’t take much to wind up UK drivers and many are putting their safety and the well-being of others at risk.

“With nearly a quarter willing to get out of their vehicle and confront another driver, this could easily escalate into something far more serious and drivers need to think about remaining calm and collected when behind the wheel.”