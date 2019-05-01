Vauxhall pulls the covers off new British-built Vivaro van

Vauxhall has revealed the new Vivaro van, boasting best-in-class efficiency and load capacities.

Making its debut at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham, the Vivaro will be built at the firm’s Luton factory, despite being based on the same platform as the Peugeot Expert, which is manufactured by Vauxhall’s French owners Groupe PSA.

There will be three body styles on offer, including a panel van, crew cab and platform chassis. Buyers can also choose between short- and long-wheelbase versions, with the latter able to take loads over 13 feet long thanks to a load-through flap under the passenger seat.

It comes with a turbocharged 1.5-litre diesel engine option, which is available with either 99bhp or 118bhp, with the latter providing economy figures of 58mpg.

The new Vivaro is offered in three trim levels, with sliding doors, driver and passenger airbags, and cruise control as standard. Step up to the mid-level Sportive trim and there are body-coloured trim pieces, automatic headlights and rain-sensing windscreen wipers. Meanwhile, top spec Elite vans get extra safety equipment, a head-up display and automatic emergency braking.

Stephen Norman, Vauxhall’s group managing director, said: “As the UK’s largest CV manufacturer celebrating its 90th year of van production, we’re proud to present a new Vivaro model that not only has class-leading credentials, but also secures the future of our Luton workforce for many years to come.”

The new Vauxhall Vivaro will start at £22,918 excluding VAT, with deliveries expected to begin in the summer.