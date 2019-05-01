Supercar experiences on hen parties now as common as stag dos

Hen parties are now looking to supercar experiences for pre-wedding thrills just as often as stag dos, according to a specialist firm.

TrackDays.co.uk, a provider of supercar experiences, says it received a 65 per cent increase in bookings for brides-to-be in the last year — bringing interest on-par with that of grooms, which have traditionally made up the majority of interests.

As for why there has been a sudden increase in interest from hen parties, the firm believes declining desire to celebrate abroad is a large factor, along with an apparent boom in the gift experience market.

Imran Malek, TrackDays.co.uk operations manager, said: “Supercar driving experiences are becoming increasingly popular with hens looking for adrenalin fuelled action in cars that can reach 200mph or more. We’ve seen a huge surge over the last year especially in hen party bookings and we now receive as many as we do for stag parties, which we always received more of in the past.”

“As the 2019 wedding season fast approaches, I would not be surprised to see more hen do bookings than stag do bookings for the first time this year. It would appear that hens have had enough of stags enjoying all the track day action and now also see it as the perfect way to celebrate before the big day.”

A 2017 study from clothing retailer Banana Moon found the average person spends £507 on a stag or hen do — split between travel, accommodation, food and drinks, clothes, activities and gifts. For reference, TrackDays.co.uk’s supercar experiences start from £29, and can rise as high as £895.