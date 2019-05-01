Aston Martin Vantage AMR revealed with seven-speed manual gearbox

A new limited-edition version of the Aston Martin Vantage has been revealed with a seven-speed manual gearbox designed to offer “the involvement and driver engagement that only a manual can offer”.

Dubbed AMR — for Aston Martin Racing — it doesn’t boast any more performance than the standard car, using the same 503bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. Torque is slightly lower though at 625Nm, compared with 684, while the top speed remains at 195mph. Ditching the quick-shifting automatic ‘box means the zero to 60mph sprint takes 0.4 seconds longer in the AMR, at 3.9 seconds.

(Aston Martin)

The manual gearbox features a dog-leg set-up, where first gear is down and to the left, inspired by “iconic motorsport setups”. This ensures that the most commonly used gears of second to seventh are in a more traditional H-pattern. It also gets software that can automatically blip the throttle for smooth downshifts.

Aston claims that by removing the automatic transmission and fitting carbon ceramic brakes, the AMR is 95kg lighter than the standard car.

Limited to 200-units, Vantage AMR is available in five designer specifications, with 59 in the fixed specification ”Vantage 59”, to help celebrate 60 years since our iconic win at Le Mans.#AstonMartin #VantageAMR pic.twitter.com/GHiHsgZjks — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) May 1, 2019

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin president and chief executive, said: “When I joined this company, customers asked and, as a gearbox engineer and racer, I promised that we would always offer a manual transmission in our line-up.

“The Vantage AMR not only honours that commitment but sets us apart from our competitors in continuing to offer a three-pedal option.”

(Aston Martin)

Just 200 units of the Aston Martin Vantage AMR will be built worldwide, costing £149,995 in the UK. Order books are now open.