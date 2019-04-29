New Land Rover Defender showcased in lighter camouflage

Land Rover has released an image of its upcoming Defender wearing lighter camouflage than before.

Heavily disguised up until now, the latest picture gives a better indication about the car’s overall look and design.

It comes as the fleet of prototypes begin to take on another set of testing sessions at the Borana Conservancy in Kenya. The set of cars has just surpassed the 1.2 million kilometre testing mark, having been driven through some of the world’s wildest terrains.

In Kenya, the Defender will be used by conservation team Tusk Trust, where it will be used to tow, wade through rivers and traverse the 14,000-hectare area.

Nick Rogers, executive director product engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “In addition to the extensive simulation and rig testing, we’ve driven new Defender 1.2 million kilometres across all terrains and in extreme climates to ensure that it is the toughest and most capable Land Rover ever made.

“The incredible opportunity to put it to the test in the field, supporting operations at the Borana Conservancy in Kenya, with Tusk, will allow our engineers to verify that we are meeting this target as we enter the final phase of our development programme.”

(JLR)

The new Defender retains the boxy outline of the original, along with the boot-mounted spare wheel. However, larger alloy wheels sit at all four corners and lights which appear to take inspiration from the Range Rover Sport have been fitted at the front.

The new Defender is due to be revealed in full later on this year, and customers are able to register in the all-new model on Land Rover’s website now.