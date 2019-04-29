Jay Kay-owned LaFerrari up for sale

A LaFerrari owned by Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay has been listed for sale.

Though the hypercar is in itself a rarity, this example owned by renowned car collector Kay is finished in a bespoke ‘Signal Green’ paintjob — ensuring it’ll stand out from the already very limited crowd.

In addition to this unique finish, a host of carbon fibre extras have been specced to give a racier look to the car — including foglight surrounds, mirror arms and various bodywork pieces. Yellow brake callipers housed by silver alloy wheels complete the look.

This eye-catching look continues through to the interior of the car, where green highlights and contrast stitching complements black leather. Other cabin features include a Ferrari horse emblem stitched on both headrests, while a telemetry system allows detailed information on the car to be accessed from within.

(Joe Macari)

Further still, the car has been ‘Classiche Certified’ — ensuring it’s up to Ferrari’s factory standards, and even comes with a matching green luggage set for those who want to take a slice of the LaFerrari action on the go.

The hypercar has covered just 1,900 miles since being registered in 2014 — meaning its 6.3-litre V12 hybrid powertrain, developing 950bhp, has barely been run in.

(Joe Macari)

How much will this cost? Well, supercar specialist dealership Joe Macari has it listed at ‘POA’ — so we suspect it’s a case of if you have to ask, you can’t afford…