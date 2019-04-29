Advertising
Honda Civic Type R gets life-size Lego treatment
Crafted with more than 320,000 Lego bricks in over 1,300 hours, this brick version of the hot hatch has been made for an upcoming TV show
Expert Lego builders have created a life-size Honda Civic Type R with over 320,000 bricks.
To celebrate the launch of TV show Lego Masters, which premiered on Australian Channel Nine over the weekend, a team of nine builders sunk over 1,300 hours into the project.
Sitting underneath the bricks, which have been glued together, is a steel frame to support the remarkably life-like creation. Not only does it faithfully replicate the Japanese hot hatch’s design, it also boasts functional headlights, daytime running lights, hazards, brake and reverse lights — all of which can be activated via an iPad.
Ryan McNaught, Lego Certified Professional and lead of the Civic project, said: “We’ve loved the challenge of this project. The car is shaped with a considerable amount of curved lines, making it a tough but interesting build. From the working lights and indicators to intricate Lego Honda logos, the detail on the model has been a fun one for us to work on”
Though Lego itself didn’t construct this, the Danish toy firm is no stranger to creating full-size replicas of cars. Last month, it created a 1:1 McLaren Senna model from its bricks — while incorporating seats, steering wheel and pedals from the real car — while in 2018 it built a driveable Bugatti Chiron replica.
