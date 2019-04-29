Honda Civic Type R gets life-size Lego treatment

Expert Lego builders have created a life-size Honda Civic Type R with over 320,000 bricks.

To celebrate the launch of TV show Lego Masters, which premiered on Australian Channel Nine over the weekend, a team of nine builders sunk over 1,300 hours into the project.

Waiting for the call from my Lego-obsessed nine and seven year old nephews. Should keep them quiet… pic.twitter.com/20nFRyhm38 — Simon Branney (@SimonBranney) April 27, 2019

Sitting underneath the bricks, which have been glued together, is a steel frame to support the remarkably life-like creation. Not only does it faithfully replicate the Japanese hot hatch’s design, it also boasts functional headlights, daytime running lights, hazards, brake and reverse lights — all of which can be activated via an iPad.

Ryan McNaught, Lego Certified Professional and lead of the Civic project, said: “We’ve loved the challenge of this project. The car is shaped with a considerable amount of curved lines, making it a tough but interesting build. From the working lights and indicators to intricate Lego Honda logos, the detail on the model has been a fun one for us to work on”

Though Lego itself didn’t construct this, the Danish toy firm is no stranger to creating full-size replicas of cars. Last month, it created a 1:1 McLaren Senna model from its bricks — while incorporating seats, steering wheel and pedals from the real car — while in 2018 it built a driveable Bugatti Chiron replica.