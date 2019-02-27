Toyota to expand Corolla range with Trek and GR Sport models

Toyota has announced two new versions of its new Corolla will go on display at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

The Trek and GR Sport models mirror the likes of Volkswagen’s Alltrack and R-Line, or Ford’s Active and ST-Line trim levels respectively. They aim to offer buyers a little extra style, without the cost involved of extensive re-engineering.

The Trek lends a rugged edge to the Corolla’s sharp styling. It’s part of a collaboration with Trek Bicycles and will see the Corolla used as support vehicles for the Trek-Segafredo world cycling tour.

Corolla Trek models are offered as either 1.8 or 2.0-litre hybrid models, eschewing the standard car’s entry-level 1.2-litre petrol option. Ride height has been increased by a not-inconsiderable 20mm, while beefy front and rear bumper trims give it an off-road look – though the Trek remains staunchly front-wheel drive and definitely shouldn’t be treated like a true mud-plugger.

Finishing off Trek models are 17-inch machined alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, front foglights and full LED headlights.

The other new Corolla model is the GR Sport – only the second car to wear this badge after the Yaris GR Sport. These models aim to capture some of the magic of Toyota’s Gazoo racing division.

Like the Trek, GR Sport models will be hybrid-only. They’ll feature exclusive 18-inch machined alloy wheels and a bi-tone paint finish in Dynamic Grey with a black roof. Inside, sports seats and black and red stitching lend a sporty air.

Toyota hasn’t confirmed whether the Corolla GR Sport will feature any mechanical alterations – its Yaris sister model rides on a bespoke suspension system with high-performance tyres, dampers and brakes.

Both models will go on display at the Geneva Motor Show early next month. Corolla Trek models are expected to hit showrooms in August, while GR Sport will make its way in January 2020.

The Geneva Motor Show press days are on March 5 and 6, with the event open to the public from March 7 to 17.