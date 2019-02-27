Next-generation Porsche Macan to go electric

Porsche’s next generation of Macan SUV will use an all-electric powertrain, it’s been revealed.

The German car maker hasn’t stated the full performance or output specifications for the new SUV, but has said it’ll use 800V technology.

The move follows Porsche’s decision to drop all diesel models from its line-up. It has also pushed for more electrified models, with the forthcoming all-electric Taycan due to arrive later this year.

Board chairman Oliver Blume said: “Electromobility and Porsche go together perfectly – not just because they share a high-efficiency approach, but especially because of their sporty character.

“By 2022, we will be investing more than six billion euros in electric mobility, and by 2025, 50 per cent of all new Porsche vehicles could have an electric drive system. Nevertheless, over the next 10 years we will focus on a drive mix consisting of even further optimised petrol engines, plug-in hybrid models and purely electrically operated sports cars.

“Our aim is to take a pioneering role in technology, and for this reason we will continue to consistently align the company with the mobility of the future.”

The new car will be manufactured at the company’s plant in Leipzig, which produces the Cayenne, Panamera and current Macan.

It comes as Porsche begins testing autonomous driving in its workshop, collaborating with Berlin-based start-up Kopernikus Automotive.

Vehicles will drive from their parking space to a lifting platform and back again autonomously, with mechanics positioning them by using a tablet.

A test site will use a virtual representation of the garage for the car to be driven within before the system is applied to a real workshop.