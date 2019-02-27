Lamborghini lifts the lid on Huracan EVO Spyder

Lamborghini has unveiled its latest convertible supercar – the Huracan EVO Spyder.

Powered by the same naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine found in its Coupe sibling, the Spyder can hit 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds – only 0.2 seconds slower than the hard-top version.

It shares the same 201mph top speed with the Coupe, however – despite an additional 120kg of weight thanks to the electrical roof mechanism. The fabric roof can be raised or lowered in 17 seconds at speeds of up to 31mph.

The rear window can also be lowered or raised whether the roof is up or down too – allowing the driver to fully enjoy the V10’s bellowing soundtrack.

Stefano Domenicali, chairman and chief executive officer of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “The Huracan EVO Spyder incorporates all the performance, next-generation vehicle control and aerodynamic features of the EVO coupe, with its own unique personality and a driving excitement that only an open-top car can offer.”

Open yourself to a new emotion. Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spyder is finally here. #EveryDayAmplified Discover it right now: https://t.co/npDJEHP4PL pic.twitter.com/uZT8g003mA — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) February 26, 2019

The Spyder features the same host of mechanical enhancements which have been applied to the Coupe, too. It receives a full rear-wheel steering system, along with four-wheel torque vectoring technology.

Advertising

Lamborghini claims that the ‘aerodynamic superiority’ of the Huracan EVO Coupe has been transferred to the Spyder, despite the folding roof. It means that the soft-top is able to generate five times the downforce of the original Huracan Spyder.

Inside, the Huracan EVO Spyder gets a 8.4-inch colour touchscreen, which gives access to features such as Apple CarPlay and satellite navigation.

Lamborghini has priced the Huracan Spyder at £218,137 in the UK, and states that first deliveries are expected to commence this spring.