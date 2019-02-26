UK pricing and specs announced for Honda HR-V Sport

Honda has announced pricing and full specifications for the latest addition to its range of ‘Sport’ models – the HR-V Sport.

Intended as a step down from the brand’s fire breathing Type R models, the HR-V Sport makes 180bhp from its 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Models are available with either a six-speed manual or a continuously variable automatic. The former is priced from £27,595, while customers opting for the auto will need to pay an extra £1,250 bringing the price to £28,845.

(Honda/PA)

The HR-V Sport is more than just an engine upgrade – it gains a bespoke suspension setup and a sportier tune to its dampers, plus a variable-ratio power steering rack.

Thanks to that extra power boost – 50bhp more than the existing 1.5-litre petrol and 60bhp more than the diesel – the HR-V Sport offers a top speed of 134mph and 0-60mph is despatched in 7.6 seconds. Not bad for a compact SUV.

To mark it out from more pedestrian HR-Vs, Honda’s fitted high-gloss black chrome trim and a honeycombed front grille. A front splitter, side skirts, wheelarch mouldings and a unique rear bumper trim are all finished in black too, aiding the sporty aesthetic. The LED taillights have been smoked, too.

We've got something special lined up, arriving Spring 2019. The #HRV Sport with 1.5 #VTEC #TURBO engine. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/lW6usxrORZ — Honda UK (@Honda_UK) November 29, 2018

Advertising

The HR-V Sport also gains new sports seats in black and dark red part-leather, as well as a black roof lining.

In addition to a generous equipment list including climate control and full LED headlights, Honda’s also fitted its SENSING equipment suite. This encompasses forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and adaptive cruise control. The firm’s 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system also makes an appearance.

The HR-V Sport will land in UK dealerships from April.